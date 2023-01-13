Clay County man charged with child endangerment after fleeing traffic stop

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old man from Lawson, Missouri, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest after he fled a traffic stop Thursday night and crashed his vehicle with an unsecured 5-year-old inside.

Clay County Sheriff’s deputies tried to stop a car with an unreadable temporary tag near N.E. 48th Street N. Bennington Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, Thursday night when the driver, David A. Strohm, didn’t stop. Strohm took off at a high rate of speed and deputies briefly pursued the vehicle until it started going the wrong way on Worlds of Fun Avenue, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

Strohm eventually crashed the vehicle he was driving with no deputies behind him at the intersection of Worlds of Fun Avenue and N.E. Parvin Road, police said. The car was flipped with Strohm, a woman and her 5-year-old child inside the car.

Police said the child was not secured in any child safety seat and deputies pulled the child and other occupants out of the wrecked car. Police said none of the occupants of the car were seriously injured and Strohm was taken into custody after being checked by EMS crews.

He was transported to the Clay County Detention Center and held on a $75,000 bond after police found methamphetamine paraphernalia, multiple identifications, credit and debit cards belonging to other people and a gun.

