Chiefs offensive coordinator interviews for head coaching job with Colts

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy addresses the media during an NFL...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy addresses the media during an NFL football news conference at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., in this Jan. 23, 2020, file photo. Bieniemy has become the cause celebre when it comes to minority assistants who have been denied the opportunity to become head coaches in the NFL.(AP Photo)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts head coaching position.

Colts owner Jim Irsay confirmed the interview on Twitter on Thursday evening.

The longtime Chiefs offensive coordinator has long been mentioned as a potential head coach.

It’s the first confirmed head coaching interview for Bieniemy in 2023.

