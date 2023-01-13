5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

13 NEWS has been told that KHP was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of Highway 36 and Randall Rd., about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.

KHP indicates that as crews arrived, they found a Rock Hill School district vehicle, USD 107, on its way to the school had rolled over. Five students were involved in the accident. Unfortunately, one student was pronounced dead at the scene; the four other students and the driver, who is a district employee, were taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation as a precaution.

No injuries were reported among the others.

The Critical Highway Accident Response Unit is on the scene to determine what happened in the crash. 13 NEWS has reached out to the district’s superintendent for a statement.

Family members have been notified of the fatal crash this morning near Mankato



The KHP Critical Highway Accident Response Team (CHART) responded to assist in diagramming the scene.



All further information will post on the KHP online crash log when available.

