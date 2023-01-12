Senators call on FAA to identify cause of system failure that grounded flights

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senators Jerry Moran and Amy Klobuchar have called on officials at the FAA to find the root cause of a system failure that grounded flights nationwide and ensure it never happens again.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), co-chair of the Senate Travel and Tourism Caucus and member of the Senate Commerce Committee with jurisdiction over the Federal Aviation Administration - has called on the FAA to identify the root cause of a system failure that grounded all domestic flights for a time on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

“Our nation’s traveling public deserves safety and continuity of service. Today’s failure to provide that highlights the importance in identifying the root cause of this system failure to ensure it does not happen again,” Sen. Moran said. “As co-chair of the Senate Travel and Tourism Caucus and a member of the Senate Commerce Committee with jurisdiction over the FAA, I will speak with FAA Acting Administrator Billy Nolen to ensure the root cause of this failure is identified. As demand for travel returns at an unprecedented rate, our economy is dependent on ensuring a reliable air travel system.”

On Wednesday, Moran said he and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) - co-chair of the Senate Travel and Tourism Caucus and member of the Senate Commerce Committee - spoke with FAA Acting Administrator Billy Nolen about the U.S. Notices to Air Missions system outage which grounded flights nationwide.

“Travelers in the United States deserve safe and dependable air travel service. As co-chairs of the Senate Travel and Tourism Caucus, we had a constructive conversation with FAA Acting Administrator Billy Nolen who said that his agency is working to determine what caused today’s breakdown to ensure it doesn’t happen again. We are committed to working together in a bipartisan way to strengthen and modernize our air travel system and meet the demands of our 21st-century economy,” the Senators concluded.

