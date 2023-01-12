Sen. urges extension to challenge federal broadband maps

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has urged officials to grant a 90-day extension to challenge federal broadband maps for all Americans.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Wednesday, Jan. 11, that he has requested an extension to the deadline for Kansans to challenge the Federal Communications Commission’s proposed broadband map.

In a new letter to Alan Davidson, Administrator for the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information at the U.S. Department of Commerce, Sen. Marshall said he asked for the NTIA to delay the submission deadline by 90 days.

Marshall noted that the 90-day extension would give Kansans - and all Americans - more time to ensure the FCC’s broadband coverage accurately reaches their communities.

“Too often I have visited with community leaders only to learn that broadband service is either unreliable or non-existent,” Marshall said. “Local broadband providers across Kansas have worked diligently to grow their networks and extend fiber to as many homes and businesses as possible. But inaccurate and incomplete broadband maps have prevented funding from flowing too many of the communities most in need of federal resources… Unfortunately, the timeline allowed by NTIA to submit challenges and improve the accuracy of the maps has proven too aggressive for many Kansas broadband providers, community leaders and residents… Kansas is a largely rural state, which makes connectivity to some communities and families both difficult and costly. Funding from the NTIA’s BEAD program will be vital in helping our state continue its efforts to connect homes and businesses…”

The Senator indicated that the broadband maps will be funded by the Broadband Equity, Access and Development Program once finalized.

In November, when the FCC’s initial maps were announced, Marshall said he encouraged Kansans to challenge it and provide corrections to inaccurate information.

Since then, Marshall noted that he has been an ardent supporter of the expansion of affordable, high-speed broadband. During a recent hearing, he said he questioned U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small on the agency’s efforts to extend broadband to rural and underserved communities.

In May 2022, Marshall indicated that he pushed for full funding of the USDA broadband programs. He previously joined bipartisan legislation to reintroduce the Keeping Critical Connections Act to help small broadband providers ensure that rural broadband connectivity remains available for students and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To read the full letter, click HERE.

Kansans can check for service accuracy on the broadband map HERE.

To submit a challenge to the maps, click HERE.

