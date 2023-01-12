Sedalia man wrecks motorcycle, suffers injuries in Pettis County crash

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 45-year-old man suffered injuries that sent him to a hospital after crashing his motorcycle in Pettis County Wednesday.

Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports indicated that the man from Sedalia, Missouri, totaled his 2004 Kawasaki Ninja in a single-vehicle crash on Missouri Highway 127. The crash occurred at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday when the man failed to negotiate a curve north of Hinken Road as he was traveling southbound.

The motorcycle went off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the man from the vehicle before coming to a rest in the ditch. Pettis County deputies assisted MSHP troopers in responding to the crash, which sent the man to a local hospital.

