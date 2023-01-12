Aging & Style
Retired KCK detective Roger Golubski remains on house arrest

By Angie Ricono
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Roger Golubski remains on home detention. A federal judge denied his motion asking for basic ankle-monitoring or possibly a curfew.

The judge says Golubski potentially remains a serious risk to the community and pointed out his law enforcement background questioning if he still has contacts.

The judge also referred to a previous motion which accuses Golubski of keeping tabs on accusers even showing up in one woman’s hospital room.

Golubski faces federal charges in two separate cases. One case accuses him of raping and kidnapping while he was working as a police officer. The other case accuses Golubski of working with and protecting drug dealers who ran a sex trafficking ring involving minors.

