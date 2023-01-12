Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Recreational marijuana tax in KCMO will be on April 4 ballot

FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at...
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Friday, July 15, 2022.(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, voters will be asked to approve a tax on recreational marijuana.

On Thursday afternoon, the city council approved a 3% local tax.

It will be added to the cost of recreational marijuana, not medical marijuana.

Before it becomes law, it needs the blessing of voters.

It will be on the ballot on April 4.

Previous coverage:

Leaders in KC hope to get cut of money from recreational marijuana sales

KCMO just the latest in local entities looking for their marijuana tax piece of the pie

Marijuana may be legal, but a positive drug test can still crush job offers

Missouri makes personal marijuana cultivation applications available to the public

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Charles Matthews.
Man charged after 2 people die following crash, KCKPD pursuit
Emma Adams was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with...
Columbia woman claims self-defense in stabbing man, then burns his body: court docs
Berlin, a 33-year-old polar bear at the Kansas City Zoo, has died.
KC Zoo mourns loss of polar bear Berlin
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has released the fiscal year 2024 budget plan with the intention of...
‘Axing Your Taxes’ takes forefront of Gov.’s 2024 budget plan