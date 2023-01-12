Recreational marijuana tax in KCMO will be on April 4 ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, voters will be asked to approve a tax on recreational marijuana.

On Thursday afternoon, the city council approved a 3% local tax.

It will be added to the cost of recreational marijuana, not medical marijuana.

Before it becomes law, it needs the blessing of voters.

It will be on the ballot on April 4.

