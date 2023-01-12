Raiders’ Derek Carr says goodbye to Raider Nation in statement Thursday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raiders quarterback Derek Carr addressed his departure from the team for the first time on Thursday in a statement shared on his social media pages.

The Raiders on Dec. 28 announced that Carr would be benched for the remainder of the team’s season. The team opted to start Jarrett Stidham for its final two weeks, and said Carr would be inactive.

Prior to being benched, Carr had only missed three games in nine years, all because of injury, AP reported.

In the statement, Carr said it “breaks my heart” that he didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to members of Raider Nation in person.

Carr went on to mention the statement he once made in which he said that if he wasn’t a “Raider” then he would “rather be at home.”

Adding, “I meant that, but I never envisioned it ending this way. That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages.”

Carr said he looks forward to playing football in a new city and with a new team, “who, no matter the circumstance, will get everything I have.”

