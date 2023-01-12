Police captain helps find man stuck inside quickly burning home

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Captain Osvaldo Navarro with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is being called a hero and has been credited with saving a life.

On Wednesday, he rushed into action and helped firefighters find a man stuck inside a house that was on fire and burning quickly.

“I’m thinking, ‘This house is on fire.’ So, I radioed it in. Gave them my location. Ran up to the door and started banging on the door,” Navarro recalled.

At that point, he didn’t know if anyone was inside.

“I was banging on the outside gate and it opened,” he said. “I kicked in the door and smoke started rising quickly.”

That’s when he got on his hands and knees, and made his way into the home. He started yelling for anyone inside to get out. But smoke started to fill his lungs, so he backed out and waited for firefighters.

“They showed up,” Navarro said. “I gave them the details. They gathered up their gear and went inside. It was the same direction I went in. They got down low. A few minutes later, they came out with a victim, put him on a gurney, rolled him up the hill and he was unconscious. I just thought he was gone.”

But, later in the day, he found out the victim was still alive.

“The supervisor on the scene came up and told me that he wouldn’t have lasted any longer,” said Navarro. “He said, ’The steps you took pretty much saved his life,’ and he thanked me. I turned around and thanked him, because they were great.”

Navarro said he doesn’t consider himself a hero because he was just doing his job. He said he hopes his act shines a light on the many good things officers do daily.

“Every department has a bad apple,” Navarro added. “Do we have them? Sure. Do we find them? Yes. And, do we weed them out? Absolutely. We do it before they even become police officers. I would say the rest of the 350 officers that work here did pretty good that day.”

A family member told KCTV5 that the victim was taken off a ventilator Thursday morning, and is up and talking now. The victim’s dog was also saved.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

