Man charged after 2 people die following crash, KCKPD pursuit

Charles Matthews.
Charles Matthews.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been charged after two people died when he allegedly crashed into their vehicle while fleeing from police.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office says 30-year-old Charles T. Matthews Jr. has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder or, in the alternative, first-degree involuntary manslaughter. He has also been charged with resisting a lawful stop and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

Court documents clarify that the murder counts occurred “during perpetration/attempted perpetration/flight from perpetration of a felony.”

According to court records, KCK police went to the 400 block of N. 18th St. at 11:46 p.m. on Jan. 7 after receiving a report of an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, they determined that a white 2013 GMC Terrain had been stolen after Matthews allegedly threatened a teen with a knife.

KCK police tried to stop the vehicle after locating it a short time later. The driver did not stop, so police initiated a pursuit. That pursuit crossed into Kansas City, Missouri, just after 2 a.m.

The GMC fled throughout downtown KC, then turned east onto Independence Avenue. The vehicle reached high speeds, disregarded traffic signals, and crashed into a Nissan Altima at Hardesty Avenue after failing to stop for a red light.

Two people, now identified as 44-year-old Gabriela K. Trejo-Garcia and 26-year-old Juan Avila, died as a result of their injuries.

According to the KCPD, Avila was a passenger and was pronounced dead at the scene. Trejo-Garcia was driving the Altima and passed away later, on Jan. 10.

