Maclin, Bishop among local ties to latest CFB Hall of Fame class

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three former Kansas City Chiefs and another local college football star will be a part of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class, the National Football Foundation announced Monday.

Former Missouri and Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin and former Kansas State quarterback Michael Bishop were among the four players with local ties to the area that were announced as part of the class. Along with Maclin and Bishop was former Chiefs safety Eric Berry and Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson, who will be honored for their accomplishments at Tennessee and Texas, respectively.

The four local honorees will be inducted a year after former Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel went into the College Football Hall of Fame.

READ MORE: Former Mizzou head coach Gary Pinkel inducted into NFF Hall of Fame

Maclin amassed more than 1,000 yards receiving during his two seasons at Missouri, earning him a spot as a Consensus All-American during both his freshman and sophomore seasons in Columbia.

Bishop finished second in Heisman voting in 1998 after leading the Wildcats to a 22-3 record during his two seasons as Kansas State’s starting quarterback. In 1997, he helped the Wildcats to a Fiesta Bowl victory over Syracuse, and in 1998 he led KSU to a Big 12 Championship appearance. He was inducted into the K-State Hall of Fame in 2012.

Kansas State quarterback Michael Bishop scrambles for 11 yards during the first quarter Saturday, Sept. 19, 1998, against Texas in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Cliff Schiappa) (WIBW)

Before becoming a stalwart in the Chiefs defense in Kansas City, Berry was a two-time All-American and was the 2008 SEC Defensive Player of the Year for his play at Tennessee from 2007 through 2009.

Johnson, who played for the Chiefs for 13 seasons spanning from 2005 to 2017, was a two-time All-American at Texas. In 2004 he was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year en route to winning the Butkus Award as the nation’s best linebacker.

Help us congratulate Chiefs legends @superdj56, @jmac___19, and @Stuntman1429 for just being named to the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class 👏 pic.twitter.com/4uDCnVrRdc — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 10, 2023

A complete list of the Class of 2023 can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.