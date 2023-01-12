Locals invited to get sneak peek of brand new terminal at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In February, locals will have a chance to get a sneak peek of Kansas City International Airport’s brand new terminal.

The community open house event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. People will also be able to take a virtual tour online at 10 a.m. on that same day.

The event is being put on by the Kansas City Aviation Department, along with its partners Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate and design-builder Clark|Weitz|Clarkson.

According to a press release, the community open house will give locals a chance to get acquainted with the terminal’s new layout, parking structure, amenities, features, restaurants, and retail options.

If you are interested, visit buildkci.com/open-house and click the link to register for an in-person visit during the event. Only 10,000 people will be allowed to attend, so you are advised to reserve your spot soon if you are interested. You MUST be registered and book a time slot to attend this community open house; you cannot just show up on the day of.

If you’d prefer to watch the virtual tour, you’ll be able to do so via BuildKCI’s YouTube channel (@buildkci6252).

“It is only fitting that the very people who supported us throughout this process, and those who helped us deliver this extraordinary facility – the people of Kansas City – should be the first to experience the New Terminal. We thank them for their continued support.” said Patrick Klein, irector of the Kansas City Aviation Department.

A promotional video for the event and a list of what in-person visitors will be able to do during the community open house is below.

The press release says people attending the community open house will be able to:

Explore the New Terminal’s modern amenities and inclusive features first-hand via a self-guided tour

Locate the facility’s wide variety of retail and restaurant options

Connect with Kansas City’s valued airline partners and their local teams

Engage with subject matter experts from the New Terminal’s operations, development, design and construction teams

View museum-quality public art installations and meet some of the local artists who created them

Capture some memorable social media snaps at the one-of-a-kind selfie station

Participate in a scavenger hunt and other family-friendly activities

“In the earliest days of this project, we invited the community to share with us what they wanted to see in the new facility,” said Geoff Stricker, Edgemoor Senior Managing Director. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Kansas Citians to their New Terminal and show them how their ideas and desires are reflected in the final product.”

Construction of the new terminal started in 2018. According to the press release, the project is set to be finished on time (”early 2023″) and within its $1.5 billion budget. It notes that an official opening date for the new terminal is going to be announced in the coming weeks.

