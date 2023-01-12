KCI passengers wait through long delays caused by FAA system outage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An FAA computer issue grounded flights nationwide for several hours Wednesday, causing delays and cancellations throughout the day.

At Kansas City International Airport, passengers waited for two to three hours in some cases.

Steve and Kathy Waters had received the notification after they had left for the airport. They sat patiently with books, sandwiches and coffee through their three-hour wait.

“Don’t get too worked up about it,” Steve said cheerfully. “Just ride it out. It’s probably way worse for someone else.”

The FAA problem was with the organization’s Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system, which notifies pilots of conditions that could present safety issues on their flight.

For Waters, the widespread outage was a bigger concern than the actual delay.

“It’s a little concerning that this happened nationwide,” he said.

For some passengers, the long wait at the airport highlighted the importance of KCI’s new terminal opening later this year.

One passenger hoped that there would be more options for dining at the new building.

“It’s actually reinforcing for me that I can’t wait for the new one to open,” he said.

Some of the people waiting at the airport had experienced the long holiday waits, too.

Lauren Tullis and her family had hoped their experience flying on Wednesday wouldn’t be as bad.

“I just hope they get it back on track,” Tullis said.

