K-State Salina launches new scholarship available for first 50 student applicants

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University’s Salina campus has made a new scholarship available for students, however, only the first 50 who apply will be granted funds.

Kansas State University says its Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus will make it possible for more students and families to access education. It said the campus will now offer a new renewable scholarship to ensure degrees are affordable and available starting in the fall of 2023.

K-State noted that Salina’s Select Scholarship is meant for in-state or out-of-state students interested in one of the campus’s engineering technology, aviation maintenance, unmanned aircraft systems, and applied business or social work degree options. It said the scholarship is worth $5,000 for the first year and is renewable for up to three years for a total of $20,000 available.

However, the University did say that the scholarship is only available to the first 50 students who apply.

“Our campus is committed to making higher education accessible to all students, regardless of their background or situation,” said Christopher Smith, executive director of enrollment management and new student engagement. “This new renewable scholarship is just one more way K-State Salina is helping make college degrees attainable and affordable. By offering scholarships with a purpose, we make it possible for more students and their families to access education, ensuring everyone has the best opportunity to succeed.”

K-State indicated that eligible students are required to have a minimum high school GPA of 3.25. the scholarship is renewable for up to three years if the student maintains a 3.0 GPA while at K-State Salina. Students are required to apply before March 15.

“At K-State Salina, we take students’ goals seriously,” Smith said. “They are a name, not a number. We’re a small campus feel with big-time connections. Our faculty and staff are dedicated to you, helping you chart your course for success every step of the way.”

To apply for the scholarship or for more information, click HERE.

