K-State defensive end, Lee’s Summit alum Felix Anudike-Uzomah declares for NFL draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another local product is set to have their draft moment in Kansas City this April.

Kansas State defensive end and Lee’s Summit High School alum Felix Anudike-Uzomah announced via Twitter that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday.

Thank you Wildcat nation for all your support thought my college career. 🤞🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/rawGzCgv60 — Felix Anudike-Uzomah🇳🇬 (@fanudike) January 12, 2023

Anudike-Uzomah joined running back Deuce Vaughn as Wildcats’ who are forgoing their senior season in Manhattan in favor of the NFL.

“I want to especially thank coach Riley and coach Klieman for taking a chance on me 3 years ago and seeing the potential in that scrawny 210-pound defensive end hopeful from Lee’s Summit High School,” the 6-foot-4, 255-pound defensive end’s Twitter announcement read.

The NFL Draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29. Anudike-Uzomah is expected to be a first or second-round pick among most draft evaluators and early mock drafts.

In his junior season at Kansas State, Anudike-Uzomah was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. In his final two seasons in Manhattan, he tallied 20.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles, helping lead the Wildcats to a Big 12 Championship and the school’s first-ever Sugar Bowl appearance in 2022.

