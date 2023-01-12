Former Chiefs wide receiver announced head coach of Avila football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former Chiefs wide receiver from the turn of the century will lead a football program in the city where he played.

Avila University announced Thursday that former Eagles assistant coach and Kansas City Chiefs wideout Derrick Alexander was named the school’s next head football coach.

“We are very excited to welcome Derrick back to Avila University as our head football coach,” athletics director Shawn Summe said in a statement. “Derrick has the personality, work ethic and football knowledge to continue to grow our football program, but more importantly is committed to helping our football players grow off the field as much as on the field. Derrick really impressed everyone he spent time with at Avila with his genuine approach to coaching and leading young men.”

Alexander played nine years in the NFL, including four seasons with the Chiefs from 1998-2001. He spent three years as a wide receivers coach at Avila from 2016-2018.

“I am ecstatic about the opportunity to be a head coach,” Alexander said in a release. “I have so many things that I want to do but I know it’s going to take time. I am ready to get to work!”

Prior to his return to Kansas City, Alexander spent 2019-2021 at Morgan State and then the 2022 season at Wayne State.

But much has changed for Avila football since Alexander was last here: instead of joining a squad that won three games the season before, Alexander now takes over the helm of an Avila football program that has won two KCAC championships in three seasons, and in 2022 won a program record ten games and qualified for the NAIA Football Championship Series for the first time in team history.

Avila’s football season will begin on Aug. 26 against Bethany.

