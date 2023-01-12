FORECAST: Few slick spots could be present for Thursday morning commute

Wednesday temperatures made it into the 50s for yet another warm day above average for this time of year. This changes a bit over the next 24 hours. We stay dry through most of our evening, but our next storm system begins to move in from the west. Due to the warmer air, this will likely start as a few light and spotty showers likely after 6-7 p.m. As the temperatures begin to drop overnight, we should see more of a transition to a wintry mix. By early Thursday morning, our temperatures should be just cold enough for some wet snow on the back end of this disturbance. This is a quick-moving system, but could give a few travel impacts early Thursday for the commute. Due to the warm air recently, I expect quite a bit of the snow that falls to melt on contact with the ground, however, a dusting of snow will be possible mainly in the grassy and elevated surfaces. Accumulations upwards of an inch + are looking a bit more likely across southeast Kansas.

Once this wintry mix moves out early Thursday, temperatures stay chilly through the afternoon. Winds will also be strong out of the northwest, with gusts exceeding 30 mph. We stay cool, but sunny on Friday before some nice warmer air works back by the weekend. The extended outlook keeps us warmer into much of next week as well. Temperatures will mainly stay above average for this time of year for the near future.

We have our eye on another storm system Sunday night into Monday of next week. This could bring some measurable rainfall to the area. Something we will watch out for. Then, a series of more active and quick moving storm systems will be possible late next week, but impacts look low as of now.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.