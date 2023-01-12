WEATHER ALERT DAY: A few slick spots after quick wintry mix Thurs morning

An area of low pressure impacted us Thursday morning, bringing in a wintry mix across the region, along with Winter Weather Advisories that lasted until 6 a.m. High pressure will take over throughout the late morning and into the afternoon as low pressure exits to the east. In doing so, we create what’s called a pressure gradient, which squeezes the air in-between to opposite atmospheric pressures. This allows for a bottleneck of the wind, which causes gusty conditions. In this particular situation, our wind is coming from the north, which is pulling in cold air. Afternoon high temperatures are expected in the middle 30s, with wind chill values ranging between 19 and 25 degrees. This wind may be a concern on major interstates, such as I-70, due to a srosswind.

High-profile vehicles may have a very difficult time navigating certain interstates due to this crosswind. High pressure will take over for much of the weekend, which will allow for mainly-clear to partly-sunny skies. A new area of low pressure will then develop and transfer from the west to the east, which will allow for a southerly flow and a dramatic increase in temperatures through the weekend into our Martin Luther King Day. Middle-to-upper 50s will be common both Sunday and Monday. However, rain chances begin to build by Sunday night and will continue into Monday morning. We will then remain under an opportunity for scattered showers into next week, with temperatures slowly dropping from the upper 40s on Tuesday to the lower 40s by Friday.

