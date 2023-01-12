Flags ordered to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Wichita firefighter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags across the State of Kansas have been ordered to fly at half-staff in honor of fallen Wichita firefighter Larry Feuerborn.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she signed Executive Order 20-30 to order all flags throughout the Sunflower state to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday.

Gov. Kelly noted that the move was made to honor fallen Wichita Firefighter Captain Larry D. Feuerborn - a 44-year veteran of the department who passed away unexpectedly in the line of duty during an emergency call response on Jan. 4.

“My thoughts are with Captain Feuerborn’s family, friends, and the entire Wichita community during this challenging time,” Kelly said. “He was an honorable public servant to his community for many years, and his dedication will not be forgotten.”

Kelly indicated that Feuerborn will be interred on Friday.

