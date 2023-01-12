Do you have the right financial advisor?
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Financial expert Jonathan McCoy sits down with Grace for investment advice and ways to determine if your financial advisor is working for you. Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9am for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.