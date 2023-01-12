Aging & Style
Death investigation led to section of I-435 being shut down temporarily

Lenexa police want you to contact them if you saw any road rage in the area early Thursday
Southbound I-435 was shut down from 87th Street to K-10 for a period of time on Thursday due to...
Southbound I-435 was shut down from 87th Street to K-10 for a period of time on Thursday due to an ongoing death investigation.(KC Scout)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Southbound I-435 was shut down from 87th Street to K-10 for a period of time on Thursday after a driver who had been shot was found dead following a crash.

According to the Lenexa Police Department, officers went to the area of southbound I-435 and K-10 after a vehicle went off the road at 5:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a white Jeep Grand Cherokee that had crashed into a light pole within a ditch.

The driver, a man, was found dead inside the vehicle. He was the only person inside.

At about 6:10 a.m., Kansas Highway Patrol responded to work the crash.

It was later determined that the man had been shot.

Lenexa police are conducting a death investigation, which includes determining the circumstances that led up to the incident.

If you saw any possible road rage behaviors between a white Jeep Grand Cherokee and another vehicle on southbound I-435 around 5:45 a.m., you are asked to call the Lenexa Police Department at 913-825-8040. You can also call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

KHP told KCTV5 News that they shut the section of the interstate down shortly before 1 p.m. It reopened at 3:15 p.m.

