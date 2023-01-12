Aging & Style
Columbia woman claims self-defense in stabbing man, then burns his body: court docs

Emma Adams was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse.(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Columbia woman was booked on a $1 million bond following an incident in which human remains were found burning in a fire pit Tuesday afternoon.

The Columbia Police Department stated University of Missouri police officers responded to a welfare check at Hudson Hall on the University of Missouri campus. KRCG-TV reported the mother of an MU student called the university to check on her son whom she had not heard from since Monday night.

After not finding the man at his dormitory, police discovered he had used an Uber Monday night. Officers were able to contact and Uber and find the man’s last location: a home in the 2400 block of Bentley Court.

Probable cause documents indicated law enforcement personnel saw a human body smoldering in a fire pit outside the house. Police said 20-year-old Emma Adams was at the house and when they asked her who the body was, she told them “he was beating me.”

A police officer relayed Adams admitted to stabbing the man in self-defense.

Adams was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse.

The Columbia Police Department stated it was unable to positively identify the body, but officers believe they know who he is.

