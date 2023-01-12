Aging & Style
1 dead, 2 critical in connected shooting scenes in east side KCMO neighborhood

By Shain Bergan and Marleah Campbell
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect is in custody following a shooting that left one person dead and two critical early Thursday morning in a Kansas City east side neighborhood.

Officers responded just before 2:15 a.m. to a call of a shooting on Lewis Avenue just south of Independence Avenue. There they found a gunshot victim dead on a home’s front lawn. Around the same time, police were called to Express Tire Shop, nearby on Winner Road, where two more victims were found. They were rushed to a local hospital with critical injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police consider the two incidents connected. Police said they took someone into custody, and no one else is being sought in the incident. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, and there is no information yet on the victims, suspect or what led up to the shooting.

KCTV5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

