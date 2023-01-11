Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

‘Tough as Nails’ season 4

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Are you looking for extra motivation to stick with your New Year’s fitness goals? If so, the fourth season of ‘Tough as Nails’ can inspire you to do just that. Twelve of the best of the best essential workers test their life skills at real job sites for the chance to win cash prizes and bragging rights. Bill and Grace catch up with show host Phill Keoghan about the intense competition series. You can catch ‘Tough as Nails’ every Wednesday at 9pm on KCTV5.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

January 11th is National Milk Day and Matt Shatto with Shatto Milk Company is out to prove the...
Unique flavors are helping bring back the milk man
January 11th is National Milk Day and Matt Shatto with Shatto Milk Company is out to prove the...
Unique flavors are helping bring back the milk man
UltraSlim® by Ward Photonics, is one of the most powerful, non-invasive low-level laser therapy...
Bill checks out one of the most powerful, non-invasive low-level laser therapy devices in America
Are you looking for extra motivation to stick with your New Year’s fitness goals? If so, the...
‘Tough as Nails’ season 4