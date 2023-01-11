‘Tough as Nails’ season 4

Are you looking for extra motivation to stick with your New Year’s fitness goals? If so, the fourth season of ‘Tough as Nails’ can inspire you to do just that. Twelve of the best of the best essential workers test their life skills at real job sites for the chance to win cash prizes and bragging rights. Bill and Grace catch up with show host Phill Keoghan about the intense competition series. You can catch ‘Tough as Nails’ every Wednesday at 9pm on KCTV5.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.