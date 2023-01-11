Aging & Style
Small businesses urge Kansas Legislature to keep them in mind this session

FILE - Kansas State House
FILE - Kansas State House(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Small businesses have urged the Kansas Legislature to keep their interests in the forefront of their mind during the 2023 session.

As the Kansas Legislature gaveled into session on Tuesday, Jan. 10, National Federation of Independent Businesses State Director Dan Murray urged legislators to keep small businesses and their interests in mind in 2023.

“As the engine that drives Kansas’s economy, small businesses are excited to welcome the Legislature back to Topeka,” Murray said. “There, lawmakers can address the challenges Main Street is facing and stabilize our economic recovery. We look forward to working with the Legislature to ensure our small businesses can grow and create good-paying jobs for Kansas families.”

For about 80 years, the NFIB said it has been the voice of small business and has advocated on behalf of the nation’s small and independent business owners in the nation’s capital as well as state capitals. It is a nonprofit, nonpartisan and member-driven organization that was founded in 1943 and is dedicated to exclusively small and independent businesses.

