Report finds Kansas spends little on smoking tobacco

With the cost of smoking totaling more than $600 billion per year, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Wednesday, Jan. 11, that it released its report on The Real Cost of Smoking by State, and Kansas was found to spend one of the least amounts of money.

To encourage the estimated 34.2 million tobacco users in the nation to kick the dangerous habit, WalletHub said it calculated the potential monetary losses - including lifetime and annual costs of a cigarette pack per day, healthcare expenditures, income losses and other costs - brought on by smoking and secondhand smoke exposure.

The report ranked Kansas 17th overall with a total of $2,581,731 spent per smoker over their lifetime. The Sunflower State ranked 19th for out-of-pocket costs with $131,225 spent overall, 19th for financial opportunity cost with $1,756,330 spent in total, 13th for healthcare cost per smoker with $152,404 spent, 21st for income loss per smoker with $527,826 spent and 33rd for other costs per smoker with $13,948 spent.

Per year, that is $53,786 overall, $2,734 for out-of-pocket costs, $36,590 for financial opportunity costs, $3,175 for healthcare costs, $10,996 for income loss costs and $291 for other costs.

To the east, Missouri was ranked first overall with the least amount of money spent on tobacco with a total of $2,220,206 spent per smoker over their lifetime. The state ranked first for out of pocket cost with $107,047 spent, first for financial opportunity cost with $1,432,734 spent, 27th for healthcare cost per smoker with $173,295 spent, 13th for income loss per smoker with $494,986 spent and 20th for other costs per smoker with $12,145 spent.

Per year, that is $46,254 overall, $2,230 for out-of-pocket costs, $29,849 for financial opportunity costs, $3,610 for healthcare costs, $10,312 for income loss costs and $253 for other costs.

To the north, Nebraska ranked 16th overall with a total of $2,475,874 spent on tobacco per smoker over their lifetime. Smokers in Nebraska will also spend $119,837 - 8th - on out-of-pocket costs, $1,603,912 - 8th - on financial opportunities, $192,266 - 32nd - on healthcare costs, $544,450 - 26th - on income loss and $15,410 - 38th - on other costs.

Per year, that is $51,581 overall, $2,497 for out-of-pocket costs, $33,415 for financial opportunity costs, $4,006 for healthcare costs, $11,343 for income loss costs and $321 for other costs.

To the south, Oklahoma ranked 21st overall with $2,631,842 spent per smoker over their lifetime. It ranked 25th for out-of-pocket costs with $138,934 spent, 25th for financial opportunity cost with $1,859,506 spent, 12th for healthcare cost with $152,122 spent, 8th for income loss with $465,178 spent and 42nd for other costs with $16,102 spent.

Per year, that is $54,830 overall, $2,894 for out-of-pocket costs, $38,740 for financial opportunity costs, $3,169 for healthcare costs, $9,691 for income loss costs and $335 for other costs.

To the west, Colorado ranked 30th overall with $2,849,829 spent per smoker over their lifetime. It ranked 27th for out of pocket cost with $139,985 spent, 27th for financial opportunities with $1,873,575 spent, 26th for healthcare cost with $169,491 spent, 40th for income loss with $649,996 spent and 43rd for other costs with $16,782 spent.

Per year, that is $59,371 overall, $2,916 for out-of-pocket costs, $39,033 for financial opportunity costs, $3,531 for healthcare costs, $13,542 for income loss costs and $350 for other costs.

The report found the states that spent the least amount of money on smoking are as follows:

Missouri Mississippi Georgia North Carolina Alabama

The report found the states that spent the most amount of money on smoking are as follows:

Connecticut New York Massachusetts Rhode Island Maryland

