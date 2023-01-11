Pet of the Day: Ruby

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ruby Tuesday, a 4-year-old Lab, is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs.

She’s happy, friendly, and loves to do anything to exercise – walks, playing in the yard, etc.

She’s a large dog with a big personality so, while she’s good with kids, we recommend she meets them all! She’s currently enrolled in Wayside’s Training Program and loves to learn!

Watch a video with Ruby here. For more information about Ruby, visit here. If you’d like to meet Ruby Tuesday in person and have a Slumber Pawty with her (a week-long “trial” run to make sure she fits well in your family before you officially adopt her), reach out to Wayside Waifs at 816-986-4426 to schedule a time to meet her.

