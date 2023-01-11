Pastor: Tenants have dealt with ongoing bedbug infestation issues at KCK apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A pastor is speaking out, hoping to help seniors who live in an apartment building that has a bedbug infestation.

Victory Hills Baptist Church Pastor Cindy Boyer said the bedbug problem has persisted off and on for approximately three years at the Victory Hills apartments.

Victory Hills was previously operated as a senior independent living apartment complex. In 2019, it was converted into an affordable apartment building. Many seniors who still live at the facility said they are once again dealing with a bed bug infestation.

“It’s a major crisis for these people,” Boyer said.

According to Boyer, several tenants have stopped coming to church due to concerns about spreading bedbugs because their apartments are infested. Boyer no longer goes inside the building to lead exercise groups. When she delivers meals for older residents, she does not enter the building.

“One of the floors is so infected you can see bedbugs on the ceiling in the open areas,” Boyer said. “People weren’t able to go visit family for Christmastime.”

She said the issue is impacting several tenants’ health.

“One has a wheelchair that isn’t working well. She hasn’t been able to get to the doctor because transportation services did not want to transport people with bedbugs,” Boyer said. “We also tried to get a home health agency to come in to do an evaluation, but they also wouldn’t come in because of the bed ug issues.”

The Unified Government’s Property Maintenance Compliance Division received eight complaints from residents and their relatives. They also received confirmation from on-site management about the current infestation. An inspector posted a notice that, if a plan is not in place by a Notice of Unfit Hearing on Jan. 26, no one would be allowed to live in the facility until the issue is resolved.

“I hope there is a long-term solution,” Boyer said. “There is very little affordable housing. Many senior living facilities have waiting lists.”

According to code enforcement staff, they do not want to displace a single tenant but instead encourage the responsible parties to resolve the issue as soon as possible for the health and safety of all residents and their families.

KCTV5 News reached out to the Tutera Group, who manages the building, A spokesperson said they are preparing a plan to submit for approval to the Unified Government: “Even pending the Unified Government’s approval of the plan to action, Victory Hills is working directly with those residents whose units are affected to ensure they are accommodated while Victory Hills performs the pest control treatments necessary to eradicate the bed bugs.”

Full statements are below:

“Our office was made aware of a possible bed bug infestation at Victory Hills Senior Living Center last week. Throughout the course of the week we received at least 8 complaints from residents as well as some of their family members. That information was corroborated by the on-site management of the facility. With that knowledge, we decided to post the property as Unfit for Human Habitation. The property was posted by our Inspector on Friday 1/6/2023 and a Notice of Unfit Hearing was sent out this morning on Monday 1/9/2023. The Notice was sent to the owners of the facility and states that there is an administrative Hearing scheduled for Thursday 1/26/2023 to be held at the Neighborhood Resource Center between representatives from the Unified Government’s Property Maintenance Compliance Division and the owners/representatives of Victory Hills Senior Living Center. At or before the date of the hearing, we are asking the ownership/management of the facility to present to us a comprehensive plan for the remediation of the vermin issue in the building. The placard posted on the property has a noted Vacate Date of Friday 1/27/2023. If no plan is in place by the time of the Hearing, that vacate date would be enforced by our office and no one would be allowed to live in the facility until the issue is resolved. However, it is not our desire to displace even one tenant living at Victory Hills. It is our ambition, in posting the property Unfit, the notice serves to behoove the responsible parties in resolving this issue as soon as possible for the health, safety and well-being of all residents and their families. We have also been in contact with a number of our community partners such as the Department of Housing and the Office of Veterans Affairs to make them aware of the actions we are taking and our hope for the best possible outcome for all parties involved.” Patrick Holton - UG NRC Code Enforcement

“By way of background, in November 2019, Victory Hills ceased operating as a senior independent living and assisted living facility, at which time Victory Hills converted into an affordable apartment building. Since the time of the conversion, Victory Hills has undergone significant renovations and re-tenanting efforts in the community. Victory Hills received a notice in the late-afternoon on January 6th, 2023 from the Unified Government regarding a bed bug infestation outbreak that occurred primarily on the 5th floor of the apartment building. As part of the conversion to affordable housing, Victory Hills engaged with various local community housing programs to serve the need for housing opportunities within the Kansas City, Kansas community, and Victory Hills is committed to providing that service and immediately rectifying this issue for the affected residents within the building. A representative of Victory Hills met with representatives of the Unified Government this morning regarding this notice and we are currently preparing a plan of action to be implemented for their review and approval to address this issue. In fact, even pending the Unified Government’s approval of the plan to action, Victory Hills is working directly with those residents whose units are affected to ensure they are accommodated while Victory Hills performs the pest control treatments necessary to eradicate the bed bugs.”

