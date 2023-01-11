Pastor: Tenants have dealt with ongoing bedbug infestation issues at KCK apartment building

Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A pastor is speaking out, hoping to help seniors who live in an apartment building that has a bedbug infestation.
Victory Hills Baptist Church Pastor Cindy Boyer said the bedbug problem has persisted off and on for approximately three years at the Victory Hills apartments.
Victory Hills was previously operated as a senior independent living apartment complex. In 2019, it was converted into an affordable apartment building. Many seniors who still live at the facility said they are once again dealing with a bed bug infestation.
“It’s a major crisis for these people,” Boyer said.
According to Boyer, several tenants have stopped coming to church due to concerns about spreading bedbugs because their apartments are infested. Boyer no longer goes inside the building to lead exercise groups. When she delivers meals for older residents, she does not enter the building.
“One of the floors is so infected you can see bedbugs on the ceiling in the open areas,” Boyer said. “People weren’t able to go visit family for Christmastime.”
She said the issue is impacting several tenants’ health.
“One has a wheelchair that isn’t working well. She hasn’t been able to get to the doctor because transportation services did not want to transport people with bedbugs,” Boyer said. “We also tried to get a home health agency to come in to do an evaluation, but they also wouldn’t come in because of the bed ug issues.”
The Unified Government’s Property Maintenance Compliance Division received eight complaints from residents and their relatives. They also received confirmation from on-site management about the current infestation. An inspector posted a notice that, if a plan is not in place by a Notice of Unfit Hearing on Jan. 26, no one would be allowed to live in the facility until the issue is resolved.
“I hope there is a long-term solution,” Boyer said. “There is very little affordable housing. Many senior living facilities have waiting lists.”
According to code enforcement staff, they do not want to displace a single tenant but instead encourage the responsible parties to resolve the issue as soon as possible for the health and safety of all residents and their families.
KCTV5 News reached out to the Tutera Group, who manages the building, A spokesperson said they are preparing a plan to submit for approval to the Unified Government: “Even pending the Unified Government’s approval of the plan to action, Victory Hills is working directly with those residents whose units are affected to ensure they are accommodated while Victory Hills performs the pest control treatments necessary to eradicate the bed bugs.”