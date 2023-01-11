Overland Park company found to be in violation of lead-based paint laws

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park company has been fined after it was found to be in violation of laws protecting children and renovators from lead-based paint.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it has officially ruled that two home renovation companies - one in Kansas and one in Missouri - will be required to pay civil penalties as a consequence of violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act.

The EPA indicated that the use of led paint at Superior Restoration and Construction LLC of Overland Park, Kan., will require it to pay $44,680. Meanwhile, Askins Development Group LLC of St. Louis, Mo., has been ordered to pay $42,003.

“Lead is a pernicious contaminant that is particularly harmful to children, and renovation companies that violate lead-based paint regulations must be held accountable,” said David Cozad, director of EPA Region 7′s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “EPA will vigorously pursue recalcitrant violators who refuse to resolve noncompliance in a cooperative way.”

In each case, the EPA alleged that the renovators failed to comply with regulations to reduce the hazards of lead-based paint exposure. Both companies also failed to respond to multiple attempts by the Agency to discuss resolutions of the violations - including failure to answer administrative complaints.

In her rulings, EPA Regional Judicial Officer Karina Borromeo said she found the companies were liable by default for multiple violations - including failure to obtain EPA renovator certification and failure to assign a certified renovator before any renovations are made to a house built before 1978.

Borromeo also noted that the companies were also found in violation of multiple work practice requirements. She said those could result in exposure to hazardous lead dust.

The Agency indicated that lead-contaminated dust from chipped or peeling lead-based paint in homes built before 1978 is one of the most common causes of elevated blood lead levels in children. Infants and children are especially vulnerable as their growing bodies absorb more lead than adults do and their brains and nervous systems are more sensitive to the damaging effects of lead.

The EPA noted that infants and children can be exposed to multiple sources and could experience irreversible and lifelong health effects. It said lead dust can be generated when lead-based paint deteriorates or is disturbed.

The Agency said reducing childhood lead exposure and the associated health impacts is one of its top priorities.

