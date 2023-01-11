Man in stable but critical condition after house fire in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An adult male is in stable but critical condition after a house fire in Kansas City, Kansas, Wednesday morning.

Kansas City Kansas Fire Department said crews were dispatched to a house fire at 723 Freeman Avenue at 10:50 in the morning. There, they found heavy smoke and fire upon arrival and a 44-year-old male victim inside the house.

A dog was also rescued and is in good condition. KCKFD said the man was transported to a local hospital.

