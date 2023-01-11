Leaders in KC hope to get cut of money from recreational marijuana sales

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) – Kansas City leaders are hoping to get a cut of the money earned in the sale of recreational marijuana.

Whether to impose an additional sales tax of 3% on the retail sale of medical marijuana? That’s a question Kansas City leaders are hoping will be answered by voters during the April 4 general municipal election.

“I think it is very important for us to be able to look at opportunities for us to get revenue for recreational marijuana and put that revenue to good use,” said Councilwoman Melissa Robinson.

The idea of putting the ordinance on the ballot and letting voters decide is nothing new.

Back in 2018, voters decided to approve increasing the state’s minimum wage. Just last year, we saw Missouri voters approve Kansas City receiving $50 million in funding for affordable housing.

The ballot initiative passed its first step, as the special legal review committee voted in support. Now, its fate lies in the hands of the city council.

The one nay vote came from Councilwoman Heather Hall, who believes part of the money should go to the fire and police department.

“I noticed that the language does not give any dollars to the police department or fire department for the extra work that they are going to have to do for health and wellbeing and those kinds of things. To know that tax isn’t going to those two departments, I’m not comfortable with that,” Hall said.

If approved, the money will go toward a number of things that Mayor Quinton Lucas said are currently underfunded or not being funded at all.

That includes neighborhood quality of life improvements, neighborhood cleanup services, homeless prevention services, and violence prevention services administered by the city.

“The view in terms of this ordinance creation was to actually create at least a consistent funding source in areas that don’t really otherwise have them, to address issues that have long-term been ones that we’ve said that we want to address but that we haven’t,” Mayor Lucas said.

The city council will discuss this ordinance on Thursday during their Council meeting and possibly take up a vote on the issue.

