KC man charged in connection with sexual assault in Grandview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the prosecutor’s office, a Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault that took place at the victim’s residence in Grandview.

Deonte’ T. Watson, 31, has been charged with first-degree rape or attempted rape and first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy. His mugshot is not currently available from the Jackson County Detention Center.

According to court records, the sexual assault happened on Monday afternoon.

Watson and the victim had known each other for years.

He reportedly went to the victim’s residence to pick up some equipment the victim had borrowed from him.

However, Watson told the victim that he had been planning the assault for months.

According to court records, Watson said multiple things during the assault. Among them: “This is what I’ve always envisioned,” and “I don’t want to hear you say anything except you are sorry for not choosing me.”

Court records indicate that he made the victim shower after the assault, as well.

Surveillance video showed Watson leaving the area where the residence in Grandview is just before police were dispatched there on a reported rape.

Prosecutors have requested a $75,000 cash bond.

