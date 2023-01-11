KC Crime Stoppers: Tony Battles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers is making the public aware of a man wanted for a violation of sex offender registration.

Tony Battles, a 55-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, is wanted on a warrant out of Platte County for the violation.

He is described as a Black man, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He also said to have tattoos on his left arm.

KC Crime Stoppers stated Battles has been known to use the alias of Leroy Battles, and his last known address was in the area of 15th Street and Poplar Avenue.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

