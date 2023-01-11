Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

KC Crime Stoppers: Tony Battles

Tony Battles, a 55-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, is wanted on a warrant out of Platte...
Tony Battles, a 55-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, is wanted on a warrant out of Platte County for the violation.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers is making the public aware of a man wanted for a violation of sex offender registration.

Tony Battles, a 55-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, is wanted on a warrant out of Platte County for the violation.

He is described as a Black man, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He also said to have tattoos on his left arm.

KC Crime Stoppers stated Battles has been known to use the alias of Leroy Battles, and his last known address was in the area of 15th Street and Poplar Avenue.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gavel on sounding block
Former Olathe drug treatment clinic owner sentenced for drug trafficking
Carjacking at St. Louis City daycare, suspect steals car while a baby was inside
Family recounts being carjacked while dropping kids off at St. Louis daycare
Flights across the country were grounded Wednesday morning due to an FAA computer issue,...
KCI flights delayed multiple hours after nationwide FAA computer issue
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. puts up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college...
No. 2 Kansas goes on late 18-4 run to beat Oklahoma 79-75