Injured armadillo joins critters recovering at local wildlife rescue

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - There’s more than meets the eye at Samantha Calvert’s pet salon off Mechanic Street.

The front of her building is dedicated to her business, the Prairie Tails Spa. She stays busy there grooming animals. Her shop includes a pair of resident cats and a cockatoo named Josephine.

“Coexisting with animals is my biggest thing,” Calvert said. “I get to touch the lives of so many animals and I get to grow with them, too.”

In the back of the building, in a secured area, is where Calvert’s passion projects reside. Right now, she is caring for two bats, a raccoon and even an armadillo. All of them came to her injured and needing care.

She takes care of them through her other project, Firefly’s Wildlife Rescue.

“Wildlife rescue is a whole different game,” she said. “It’s a human who caused the problem and I, as a human, get to solve the problem.”

The armadillo came to Calvert from a couple near Montrose, Missouri. Matt Lawrence found it injured on the side of the road, likely hit by a car.

“There was a lot of blood,” Lawrence said. “You could see through his shell. I knew he was pretty stunned.”

His wife Lizzy Stone-Lawrence patched the animal up the best she could.

“We kind of made do with what we had around here,” Stone-Lawrence said. “We grabbed some things to clean up his wounds.”

They found Calvert’s rescue after a brief search and the animal has been recovering at Firefly for a few weeks. Calvert said he is showing signs of recovery.

“We’re not seeing signs of infection,” she said. “He’s eating and drinking.”

But, Calvert cautioned that armadillos are not meant to be approached by humans, let alone kept as pets. Her intent is to release him into the wild once he is healthy enough.

“Wildlife is meant to be wild,” Calvert said. “It can’t serve its purpose if it’s not in the wild.”

