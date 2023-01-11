Aging & Style
Grandview police debunk rumor on social media regarding serial killer

By Zoe Brown
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - The Grandview Police Department is debunking a rumor spreading on Facebook that there is a serial killer in town.

The police department said that they’ve been receiving messages from people regarding a post that was shared more than 1,400 times.

The post mentions that there is a possible serial killer in Grandview.

However, the police department says “no evidence in any homicide investigation supports or suggests a serial killer in the city or the area.”

The police department adds: “We continue to work these cases and ask the community to call or text the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS if you have any information about any crime.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

