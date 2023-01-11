Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Governor Pritzker signs assault weapon ban bill

Governor Pritzker to sign assault weapon ban bill
Governor Pritzker to sign assault weapon ban bill
By Deion Broxton
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed off on a bill banning assault weapons in Illinois.

On Tuesday, the Illinois House approved the bill after the Senate approved and amended the bill after the House approved an earlier version.

The “Protect Illinois Communities Act” bans assault weapons from being purchased, owned, sold, delivered and manufactured in the state. It also takes the age to buy a gun from 18 to 21. It would also ban the purchase or manufacture of extended magazines for weapons. Gun owners can have no more than 10-round magazines for long guns and 15-round mags for handguns.

The legislation stems from last July 4th’s parade attack in suburban Chicago. The gunman used an AR-15-style rifle and fired dozens of rounds into the crowd, killing seven and injuring nearly 50.

On Tuesday, Governor J.B. Pritzker said he was proud to sign the ban law in a release.

A provision in the bill allows assault weapons owners to keep their guns if the gun is registered in the state.

“We all want common sense gun laws, right? I don’t want to get on here and tell you that it should be the wild west,” said Steven King, owner of Metro Shooting Supplies in Bridgeton, Missouri and Belleville, Illinois. “The thing about grandfathering anything in is saying, once you have it, you can still have it, but eventually that dies out.”

“The state is able to effectively implement enforce and trace these firearms should they ever be used in crime. This is not an infringement on those rights,” said Tanya Schardt, senior counsel and director of state and federal policy for Brady, a national nonprofit against gun violence. “Certainly, if someone wants to go purchase a handgun, they’re more than able do that.”

The Illinois Rifle Association said it plans to sue the State of Illinois if the bill is signed into law.

The new law is expected to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City leaders are hoping to get a cut of the money earned in the sale of recreational...
Leaders in KC hope to get cut of money from recreational marijuana sales
Hazard reduction burns are fires set intentionally for forest management purposes, farming,...
13-acre hazard reduction fire is set at Kansas City park
A pastor is speaking out, hoping to help seniors who live in an apartment building that has a...
Pastor: Tenants have dealt with ongoing bedbug infestation issues at KCK apartment building
A Kansas state investigation found 188 clergy members suspected of crimes including aggravated...
‘It’s embarrassing’: Accuser blasts Kansas regarding Catholic Church report
Who wants to be a billionaire? Today, KCTV5's Sharon Chen talked to local lottery players who...
Locals turn out to buy Mega Millions tickets ahead of drawing