‘Gift of a lifetime’: Single mother is gifted car for taking children to appointments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tyisha Russell is calling it the gift of a lifetime.

The single mother, who has children with special needs, drove off in her 2017 Honda Accord on Wednesday.

“It’s all mine,” she said. “No car payments or anything. This is a gift. This is great.”

“One of her children has a spinal cord injury,” Urban League of Greater Kansas City President/CEO Gwen Grant said. “There are some other special needs that they have, and she has had to make numerous visits to doctors.”

Russell said she’s had very unreliable transportation and recently had to let a job go because of those car issues.

“A new vehicle for me and my babies to get to all the medical appointments,” Russell said, smiling. “I’m at Children’s Mercy three times a week for my baby. I’m just super excited that I was picked for this vehicle. I’m very grateful and very blessed.”

The Urban League of Greater Kansas City teamed up with several organizations to donate the car.

They also loaded Russell’s vehicle with groceries to help feed the family of five.

“That’s what makes this all worthwhile for me,” said Grant. “This is the fuel that I need to inspire me to get up every day and do this work and get out and raise the funds to make it possible for us to be able to do this.”

The Honda Accord is a recovered vehicle with little damage and very low miles. It will provide quality, comfortable transportation for a family in need.

“Now the kids are happy that we have a vehicle,” Russell added “They always want to go to the park. They want to go swimming. We really couldn’t get anywhere with our vehicle, but now I know the babies are super excited.”

Other organizations that helped with the car donation include Geico, CARSTAR, Meineke, and National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides.

Russell has already purchased insurance and the car is now in her name.

