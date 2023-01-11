Former Olathe drug treatment clinic owner sentenced for drug trafficking

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A man who formerly owned an Olathe, Kansas, clinic that treated opioid addiction has been sentenced in federal court for possessing methamphetamine to distribute.

Trevor J. Robinson, 46, of Olathe, Kansas, was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years and three months in federal prison without parole.

Robinson owned and operated Nuvista, LLC, from June 2013 until he was arrested in October 2020. Nuvista was a Suboxone outpatient clinic in Olathe for people with opioid addiction. Robinson pleaded guilty to one count of possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine on Nov. 3, 2021.

Court documents said Robinson used the Nuvista clinic location to process, store and distribute meth. A few days before he was arrested Robinson sold a pound of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in the clinic’s parking lot. He also showed the informant another pound of methamphetamine inside the clinic that he was in the process of converting from liquid to crystal.

According to the Department of Justice, the government does not currently have evidence that Robinson sold drugs to specific clients of the clinic, but evidence shows he distributed drugs into the same community he was providing service to. Court documents indicate that Robinson was a large-scale supplier and did not sell directly to users, who would be clients of the clinic. Because of that, the government said it is possible the drugs he distributed made their way to the addicts he was also treating.

Robinson admitted to being in possession of illegal drugs when he was arrested by Kansas City police officers Oct. 22, 2020. He conducted several short meetings consistent with hand-to-hand drug transactions in the parking lot of a Northland hotel, where police had Robinson under surveillance with an outstanding warrant.

Police said Robinson left the hotel carrying a grey backpack and got into a truck that he drove to a downtown parking garage. He left his truck in the parking garage and drove away in his 2014 Maserati, which cops then surrounded to arrest Robinson. When officers searched Robinson’s Maserati they found a grey backpack that contained a digital scale, plastic bags that contained approximately 1.5 kilograms of meth, plastic bags that contained cocaine and heroin, plastic bags that contained pills that included MDMA/ecstasy and a plastic bag that contained marijuana.

Robinson, who according to court documents has four prior felony convictions for drug trafficking in California from 1999 through 2003, told investigators after his arrest that he sold meth in ounce or pound quantities.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.