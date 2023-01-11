FORECAST: Warm temperatures to continue for a bit longer

Highs pushed 60 degrees again out there on Tuesday afternoon. This warm pattern is going to continue to stick with us through the next 24 hours before some bigger changes start to filter in. For now, it is relatively quiet and evening temperatures will stay comfortable. Overnight lows eventually drop to the lower 30s. Winds stay nice and light, for now. Expect one more day of warmer temperatures on Wednesday, as highs make another run into the middle to upper 50s. Our next chance for precipitation comes late Wednesday into early Thursday.

We will watch a quick-moving system push in from the west. Initially, temperatures late Wednesday evening will be warm enough for mostly rain. But, as we drop overnight, a quick wintry mix and burst of snow will be possible into early Thursday morning. Right now, it looks like the ground should be warm enough to melt most of this on contact. Grassy surfaces could see a dusting in spots.

I’m thinking the morning commute on Thursday will not be impacted too much. As the system works in, it will allow our temperatures to drop and a strong northwest wind works in on Thursday, as well. We could see gusts over 35 mph.

We stay in the 30s both Thursday and Friday before some warmer air works in by the weekend.

We will keep an eye on another storm system on Monday. We should be warm enough on this one to keep the snow out. That looks like some spotty showers into Monday afternoon. It is a ways out, so we will keep a close eye on it.

