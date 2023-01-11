FORECAST: 50s Wednesday, with scattered showers and light snow later for some

It’s one more day of warmer air Wednesday before we get involved with our next snow system. Temperatures this morning will start off near our seasonal high temperatures for January, featured in the lower and middle 30s. Mainly-clear skies will then increase to overcast conditions by late Wednesday afternoon, as temperatures rise to the middle and upper 50s.

Just ahead of our next area of low pressure, light scattered showers will develop. Expect this rainfall between 5 and 10 o’clock tonight. By midnight, we will be more impacted by a pull of colder air thanks to the back half of low pressure. This will develop snow shower chances that will quickly move through the region. By 6 to 7 a.m. Thursday, chances for rain or snow should be over as the area of low pressure tracks to the east. Near the metro, interstates and main highways should be more affected by wet and slick conditions rather than snow accumulation. Further south, however, we may see an accumulation near counties such as Anderson, Linn and Bates.

Temperatures will then fall back to seasonal, with afternoon highs featured in the middle and upper 30s Thursday. We will rebound temperatures quickly back between 5 and 10 degrees above average through the weekend, but breezy-to-windy conditions are expected. By MLK Day, a new area of low pressure is expected to pass overhead. With temperatures being warm, wet weather is more likely rather than frozen precipitation.

