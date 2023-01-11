Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Flights resume at Springfield-Branson National Airport following FAA computer outage

Springfield-Branson National Airport/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield-Branson National Airport/Springfield, Mo.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Flights at the Springfield-Branson National Airport resumed following an FAA computer outage grounding all flights across the country.

The FAA lifted the grounding order around 8 a.m. Airport officials say to expect delays throughout the day.

One issue has been the flight display boards. Delays on the boards left passengers confused.

“Every display board that you see in an airport across the country, the information that’s feeding those boards comes from the airline or the FAA,” said Springfield Branson National Airport Spokesperson Keith Boyd. “So if they don’t have the information accurate, then it’s not going to be accurate. And when you have a major disruptive event like this, you can just count on the information not being as up to date as it should be.”

Airline officials say that you need to use your airline’s app to track what is happening with your flight. CLICK HERE to track flights at the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police have identified 36-year-old Jaynie Crosdale as a potential witness in the rape and...
Excelsior Springs police identify potential witness in Haslett investigation
This December, 2020, shows Agape Boarding School in Stockton, Mo. Cedar County Circuit Judge...
Agape Boarding School announces it will close Jan. 20
A house fire in Kansas City, Kansas, sent a 44-year-old man to the hospital.
Man in stable but critical condition after house fire in KCK
Due to last month’s oil spill, KDHE’s recent water testing reveals a decrease in contaminants...
Testing shows decreased contaminants in Mill Creek following Keystone spill
Governor Mike Parson during the Missouri State of the State address in 2022.
Gov. Mike Parson proposes 8.7% pay raise for Missouri state workers