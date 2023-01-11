FAA expert warns of more turbulence ahead for travelers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Air travelers, don’t forget to add “entertainment” to your packing lists.

An aviation expert says problems that happened on Wednesday will happen again.

On Wednesday, thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed after a government system providing information to pilots went down.

More: KCI flights delayed multiple hours after nationwide FAA computer issue

“This has been a problem waiting to happen,” said Vance Hilderman. “The FAA is underfunded.”

Hilderman is CEO of AFuzion, a private airline safety consulting company.

Hilderman said travelers today need to have a backup plan for the “what-ifs” and be prepared to wait.

“So, be prepared,” said Hinderman. “Bring some good reading materials. Bring phone numbers and try to do what many of us do; we keep with one airline. I hate to say we have status. We get to the front of the line when these things happen, because they do happen.”

Hinderman said that, two years ago, he never bought travel insurance. He does now, however, and advises others to do the same.

Still, he said , it is safe to fly.

“We’re continually becoming safer,” said Hinderman. “You will be safe. Remember, you’re 10 times safer -- minimum -- flying in the air than you are in a car, motorcycle or walking. The only thing safer than flying is staying at home, but that’s boring. That’s why you fly.”

ALSO READ:

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.