Excelsior Springs police identify potential witness in Haslett investigation

Police have identified 36-year-old Jaynie Crosdale as a potential witness in the rape and kidnapping investigation involving Timothy Haslett Jr.(Provided by the Excelsior Springs Police Department)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Excelsior Springs Police Department has identified a potential witness in the rape and kidnapping investigation of Timothy Haslett.

The ESPD and the Clay County Investigative Squad identified 36-year-old Jaynie Crosdale as a potential witness in the case that involves Haslett and his home at 301 Old Orchard Avenue.

Police said Crosdale’s last known address was in Kansas City, Missouri. ESPD said they have been unable to locate Crosdale but they believe she has information about the investigation.

If you have information regarding Ms. Crosdale’s whereabouts or how police can contact her, police ask that you call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

