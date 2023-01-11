Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Evergy urges Kansans to apply for financial relief before March 31 deadline

Evergy
Evergy
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has urged Kansans to apply for federal financial relief before its March 31 deadline to be eligible for electric utility bill funds.

Evergy says that applications for financial assistance toward utilities from the Low Income Energy Assistance Program will be accepted through March. In Kansas, it said completed applications are required to be received by 5 p.m. on March 31.

The electric utility company indicated that the average benefit paid out to Kansans is around $1,180, which can be applied to electricity or gas utility bills. In 2022, it said $47 million helped around 40,000 households in LIEAP aid.

To qualify, Evergy noted that Kansans are required to have a combined gross income of all people living at the home that is at or below 150% of the federal poverty level. For example, a family of four is required to have an annual household income - before taxes - below $41,628.

Evergy said its customer advisors have partnered with community service organizations to help customers apply for funds. Advisors will host several utility assistance events over the next few months to help customers apply for LIEAP.

On Jan. 12, Evergy said advisors will be at Evergy Connect in Wichita, 111 Ellis off of Douglas Ave., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help applicants. Evergy’s Wichita Connect is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on future assistance event dates, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police have identified 36-year-old Jaynie Crosdale as a potential witness in the rape and...
Excelsior Springs police identify potential witness in Haslett investigation
This December, 2020, shows Agape Boarding School in Stockton, Mo. Cedar County Circuit Judge...
Agape Boarding School announces it will close Jan. 20
A house fire in Kansas City, Kansas, sent a 44-year-old man to the hospital.
Man in stable but critical condition after house fire in KCK
Due to last month’s oil spill, KDHE’s recent water testing reveals a decrease in contaminants...
Testing shows decreased contaminants in Mill Creek following Keystone spill
Governor Mike Parson during the Missouri State of the State address in 2022.
Gov. Mike Parson proposes 8.7% pay raise for Missouri state workers