Community Blood Center partners with Chiefs for playoff ticket giveaway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Community Blood Center of Kansas City is continuing to celebrate National Blood Donor Month by teaming up with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The CBC and the Chiefs will give two winners two tickets and a parking pass to the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional playoff game. The promotion will be available to all presenting blood donors from Jan. 11 to Jan. 17 as a way for CBC to celebrate its generous blood donors.

In November, the CBC and Chiefs hosted their 25th-annual Chiefs Week, an initiative aimed to increase blood donations and replenish the region’s blood supply. January is National Blood Donor Month and is dedicated to honoring blood donors and encouraging blood donations, according to the CBC.

“We are grateful to the Kansas City Chiefs for being an incredible partner for all these years and supporting our efforts to replenish the blood supply,” said Patsy Shipley, Vice President of Community Blood Center. “We encourage all eligible blood donors to celebrate National Blood Donor month by signing up to donate this week. You may be the lucky winner that gets to cheer on your home team in the playoffs!”

CBC said a single donation can save multiple lives, with roughly one in seven hospital admissions requiring a blood transfusion.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.