Bill checks out one of the most powerful, non-invasive low-level laser therapy devices in America

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
UltraSlim® by Ward Photonics, is one of the most powerful, non-invasive low-level laser therapy devices in the United States, and it’s one of a few devices FDA Cleared for fat loss. In fact, as demonstrated by the UltraSlim multi-site clinical trials, the average inch loss is 3.5 inches (1.6 liters of fat) off of the waist, hips, and thighs in a single 32 minute treatment. Dr. Jeremy Landry, D.C., President of Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo® in Olathe shows us how the UltraSlim® treatments work. Sponsored by Kansas City Laser-Like Lipo.

