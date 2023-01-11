Aging & Style
Alleged New York child sex crimes fugitive arrested in Shawnee Co.

Brian Kosier
Brian Kosier(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An alleged fugitive from New York who was wanted for child sex crimes has been arrested and remains behind bars in Shawnee Co.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that on Jan. 4, it was notified by the Schoharie County, New York, Sheriff’s Office about a possible wanted felon in the area. IA 28-year-old suspect later identified as Brian D. Kosier, was wanted for an alleged child sex crime.

The next day, officials with the Fugitive Warrant Unit said they found Kosier and arrested him without incident. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections as a fugitive from justice.

While it works well with other local law enforcement agencies, the Sheriff’s Office said it is great to see teamwork that extends across state lines in order to keep communities safe.

Kosier remains behind bars in Shawnee Co. with no bond listed as he is being held for extradition. His fugitive from justice warrant holds a $250,000 bond.

