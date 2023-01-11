Agape Boarding School announces it will close Jan. 20

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The boys school near Stockton, Missouri, that has been the subject of investigation over physical and sexual abuse will close next week.

Agape Boarding School released a statement that it will close Jan. 20.

For the past 30 years Agape Boarding School has provided over 6,000 boys with an opportunity to get their life back on track and toward a bright future. Agape has made the decision to stop providing services to the boys in its care effective January 20, 2023. Agape’s focus is on getting the boys who remain in the program safely transitioned back to their parents or to foster care, other group homes or residential programs. Agape’s decision to close is voluntary and solely due to the lack of financial resources to continue caring for the boys.

Missouri’s new Attorney General Andrew Bailey told reporters Jan. 3 he had plans to continue efforts in shutting the school down where several staffers have been charged with felony and misdemeanor abuse.

In a recent court filing, a student referred to as R.B. says he attempted suicide 15-20 times during his nearly six years at Agape due to constant abuse. The filing calls suicide attempts a “pandemic among students.”

The motion quotes the testimony of 11 students who describe horrific abuse. Several cases include allegations of rape and sodomy. Students’ claims describe broken noses and injuries from being placed in handcuffs or restraints for days.

Allegations of physical and sexual abuse at Agape and nearby Christian boarding school Circle of Hope Girls’ Ranch prompted a state law in 2021 requiring stricter oversight of such facilities. Among other things, the new law allows state or local authorities to petition the court for the closure of a facility if there is believed to be an immediate health or safety threat to the children.

