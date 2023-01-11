Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Agape Boarding School announces it will close Jan. 20

This December, 2020, shows Agape Boarding School in Stockton, Mo. Cedar County Circuit Judge...
This December, 2020, shows Agape Boarding School in Stockton, Mo. Cedar County Circuit Judge David Munton signed an order Wednesday night, Sept. 7, 2022, to close the boarding school after the Missouri attorney general's office and the state Department of Social Services filed petitions citing evidence that someone on the state registry for child abuse and neglect was actively working there. (Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star via AP)(Jill Toyoshiba | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The boys school near Stockton, Missouri, that has been the subject of investigation over physical and sexual abuse will close next week.

Agape Boarding School released a statement that it will close Jan. 20.

Missouri’s new Attorney General Andrew Bailey told reporters Jan. 3 he had plans to continue efforts in shutting the school down where several staffers have been charged with felony and misdemeanor abuse.

In a recent court filing, a student referred to as R.B. says he attempted suicide 15-20 times during his nearly six years at Agape due to constant abuse. The filing calls suicide attempts a “pandemic among students.”

The motion quotes the testimony of 11 students who describe horrific abuse. Several cases include allegations of rape and sodomy. Students’ claims describe broken noses and injuries from being placed in handcuffs or restraints for days.

Allegations of physical and sexual abuse at Agape and nearby Christian boarding school Circle of Hope Girls’ Ranch prompted a state law in 2021 requiring stricter oversight of such facilities. Among other things, the new law allows state or local authorities to petition the court for the closure of a facility if there is believed to be an immediate health or safety threat to the children.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A house fire in Kansas City, Kansas, sent a 44-year-old man to the hospital.
Man in stable but critical condition after house fire in KCK
Governor Mike Parson during the Missouri State of the State address in 2022.
Gov. Mike Parson proposes 8.7% pay raise for Missouri state workers
FILE — In April, Kearney voters had approved Prop-B, a $44 million zero-tax-rate-increase bond...
Supply chain shortage, inflation cited for Kearney halting new school construction
Gavel on sounding block
Former Olathe drug treatment clinic owner sentenced for drug trafficking