Rep. Katie Porter seeking Feinstein’s Senate seat in 2024

FILE - Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform...
FILE - Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 8, 2022. Porter of says she will seek the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a fellow Democrat and the longest serving member of the chamber.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(AP) - Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California said Tuesday she will seek the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a fellow Democrat and the oldest member of the chamber.

“Especially in times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” Porter said in a video posted on Twitter. “That’s exactly why I’m announcing my candidacy for the United States Senate in 2024.”

Porter, who was first elected to Congress in 2018, said she has “challenged the status quo” in Washington, taking on “big banks,” Wall Street and the pharmaceutical industry. She wants to ban members of Congress from stock trading.

“To win these fights, it’s time for new leadership in the U.S. Senate,” she said.

Feinstein, 89, has faced questions about her age and health and whether she will seek another term. She has not announced whether she will seek reelection in 2024.

